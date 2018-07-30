Meghan Markle's estranged sister, Samantha Markle, is picking a fight with Chrissy Teigen after the model slammed Thomas Markle on Twitter for his tendency to speak to the media.

On July 28, Chrissy tweeted a screenshot of an interview that Thomas recently did. In the interview, Thomas said the Duchess of Sussex had "excised" him from her life for constantly talking to the media.

"This guy… this guy sucks. What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing," Chrissy tweeted.

Enter Samantha, who had a few choice words for the "Lip Sync Battle" star on Twitter (although she didn't use Chrissy's proper Twitter handle).

"So this pudgy airhead @Christinetiegen who knows nobody in the family is opening her pie hole? 'This guy' is our father and deserves a lot of respect," she said. "You are the one who sucks."

Over the past several weeks, Thomas has been doing media interviews with just about every media outlet. He recently told The Mail on Sunday -- during a nine-hour interview -- that he fears that Meghan and Prince Harry will have kids very soon and he'll never get to meet his grandchildren. According to reports, he hasn't spoken to Meghan since the royal wedding.

"I'm really hurt that she's cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off," he said. "Those numbers were disconnected, they no longer work. I have no way of contacting my daughter."

He later said, "Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died. Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I'd hate to die without speaking to Meghan again."

It's likely that Thomas was paid for the most recent interview. Samantha, who's never had much of a relationship with Meghan, has been unapologetic about charging media outlets for interviews.

"Let's face it -- we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that's fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we're not subject to royal protocol," she told "Good Morning Britain" last week. "Why would I stop living because we have a family issue going on?"