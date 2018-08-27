The "will they reunite" or "won't they reunite" game with the Spice Girls continues, but a new report says things are now a go for an upcoming United Kingdom tour, but with one caveat — Victoria Beckham will not be a part of it.

The Sun is claiming that the girl power group will play 13 dates next year, culminating with three nights at Wembley Stadium.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

The lineup, The Sun says, will include Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm.

"After much to'ing and fro'ing, a deal has been signed, and an official announcement will be made soon," a source said. "The girls can't wait to go back on tour, perform to the fans and sing some of their greatest hits."

The fact that Victoria, aka Posh Spice, apparently won't be involved isn't exactly surprising, as it's long been reported that she wasn't interested in touring with the transformative group. Mel B, though, had gone on the record several times to declare that a reunion with all the women was in the works. In July, Mel said the girl group was "for sure" getting back together for a tour that would start "this year."

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

The Sun, though, quoted a source close to Victoria who claimed she is sick and tired of Mel's reunion claims on TV.

"Victoria was always up for a catch-up and the prospect of a celebration of the band's work, but going out on the road for concerts was never something she agreed to," a source told the British publication. "Every time Mel makes promises to the fans it leaves Victoria looking like a killjoy who is stopping it from happening and that just isn't fair. Live shows were very much something Mel and Geri [Halliwell] wanted to push for, but Mel keeps saying it in public."

Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

The source added, "Victoria's been fuming over suggestions that she is holding up a reunion tour or comeback shows, and she is pointing the finger at Mel for building up fans' hopes falsely. She is communicating with Mel through email, and not phone. And she just tries to get Geri and the other girls [Emma Bunton and Mel C] to make Mel calm down in her public announcements."