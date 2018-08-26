Thieves saw her place as an easy target.

With Demi Lovato in an out-of-state rehab facility where she's receiving treatment for her addiction issues, burglars thought they might help themselves to valuables in her Hollywood Hills home. Then investigators thwarted their plans.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that a group of thieves was arrested not long after Demi headed to rehab in early August following a nearly two-week hospital stay after she overdosed in her home.

As these alleged criminals were being investigated, police discovered electronic communications shared between them revealing that they were targeting the pop star's residence while she was in treatment, as well as properties belonging to non-famous homeowners.

Investigators alerted the Los Angeles Police Department, which added extra patrols in Demi's neighborhood. There have not been any break-ins while she's been away, TMZ added.

Other L.A.-based stars haven't been so lucky in recent weeks.

JLN Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Early on the morning of Aug. 25, rapper Wiz Khalifa's home in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley was targeted. TMZ reported that two men wearing hoodies broke some glass and entered the house at around 4:45 a.m. A housesitter heard the commotion and scared off the would-be thieves.

Just one day earlier at around 1 in the afternoon, the home of pop star Christina Milian and her French boyfriend, singer-songwriter M. Pokora -- who were out of town -- was hit by burglars who got away with jewelry and watches worth at least $100,000, TMZ reported, even though a security alarm was on.

Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

Three days before that on Aug. 21, Bella Thorne scared off a potential thief when she went outside to investigate after someone broke one of the windows in her San Fernando Valley home around 10 p.m., TMZ reported.

And on Aug. 10, thieves hit John Mayer's Beverly Hills-area house, which TMZ reported was "ransacked," after smashing a bedroom window. They made off with between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of valuables including watches from the singer-songwriter's extensive timepiece collection.