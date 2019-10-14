Stormi's got moves!

On Sunday, Travis Scott posted a video of his and Kylie Jenner's 20-month-old daughter dancing to his song "Stargazing."

While Stormi's parents don't make an appearance in the video, Kylie can be heard saying, "she's so cute," in the background while the tot dances. Later, the makeup mogul makes sure her daughter didn't turn the phone off.

"Be careful, baby, don't pause it!" she said.

The video comes just a few weeks after Kylie and Travis announced they had split after two and a half years of dating. Many close to the duo believe a reconciliation isn't out the question, and some pointed to Stormi's video as evidence of that.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Shortly after the split People magazine weighed in, a source close to Kylie telling the magazine, "They are taking some time but [are] not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles."

The duo, however, claim their split won't affect their daughter.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority," she tweeted.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

What the future holds for the duo remains to be seen, but Kylie said over the weekend that she sees Stormi as a big sister.

On Friday night, the billionaire makeup mogul took questions from fans on Instagram, and one follower asked her if she plans to give her daughter any siblings.

"I can't wait to have more babies," she replied, but added that she's "not ready just yet."