"Hollywood Medium" star Tyler Henry isn't the type to say "I told you so," even though it looks like he was right.

Last year, the E! star certainly seemed to predict there would be trouble in Khloe Kardashian "current love life situation" with Tristan Thompson. In a new interview with "The Zach Sang Show," Tyler was asked if he "warned" Khloe during that reading. He said, "Well, I saw some relationship issues."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, just a few days before the the birth of Khloe and Tristan's child, True Thompson, the NBA star was caught on video cheating on the reality TV star. On April 16, Tyler was asked for a comment on the scandal.

"I was sad. I was sad for her," he said. "The timing was just horrible. I can't imagine going through that, but I think getting the validation —- sometimes having information beforehand can help the person navigate it. And I hope the information I gave her is helping her navigate life right now, because she needs the help and she's an amazing person."

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Good American / .

During the new mom's reading last year, which was broadcast on Tyler's E! show, the 22-year-old medium picked up on messages about her ex-husband Lamar Odom, but he also kept referring to Khloe's "next boyfriend." To be fair, he didn't mention anything about infidelity.

Splash News

"You keep saying 'my next boyfriend,'" Khloe told Tyler. "Do you not see anything about my current boyfriend?"

Tyler said, "I really am feeling like love life is not the area right now that's reaching its peak. Career is really that area. One of the challenges that's coming through is the referral of ultimately being distant but in a physical sense. What comes through is literally -- I'm seeing a clock...and it's symbolic for basically saying that a schedule or two people's schedules would not be ideal for a cohesive relationship.

"If we have two individuals who are both very driven and doing their own things, the feeling is that we wanna ensure that we have enough time for a relationship. That can be a challenge -- if two people are motivated and are not necessarily always together physically with where they're going."