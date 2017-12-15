2018 award season nominees' best recent style moments

If there's one thing you can depend on from Hollywood's stars, it's amazing fashion. Wonderwall.com rounded up some of the best recent looks from the 2018 award season nominees, starting with Jessica Chastain. The A-list actress wore this stunning blue dress with bead detailing to the "Molly's Game" premiere in Amsterdam in December. The actress is nominated for a best actress Golden Globe for her work in the film. Now keep reading for more!

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses of 2017