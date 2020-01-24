Best looks from past Oscar Nominees Luncheons

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at one of the prestigious events leading up to Academy Awards night each year -- the Oscar Nominees Luncheon! Check out the best of the lunch's fashion from years past, starting with "The Favourite" star Rachel Weisz, who wore this dreamy pale pink Marc Jacobs confection to the 2019 event. The frock was filled with romantic details, from the ruffled collar to the full sleeves to the ribbon-belted waist and pleated skirt. The best supporting actress nominee completed her look with metallic Aquazzura pumps. Keep reading to see more lovely Oscar Nominees Luncheon looks from past years...

