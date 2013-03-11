Celebrities Show Off Side Boob

Olivia Munn side boob

By Katie Mathewson

Women have been teasing men with glimpses of their cleavage for as long as we can remember. The latest trend doesn't seem to be push-up bras or deep Vs (though those never really go out of style), but rather, side boob. We wonder how long it'll be until girls figure out a way to bare their under boob …

Olivia Munn knew exactly which side to show photogs at the 2013 Vantitty -- excuse us, Vanity -- Fair Oscars Party. Her Versace Atelier couture gown showed off her entire side from the high slit to a third of each breast.