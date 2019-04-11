Duchess Meghan's best maternity fashion

Staying stylish while pregnant ain't easy! But Duchess Meghan has wowed us throughout her first pregnancy, dressing her bump in everything from evening gowns to casual sundresses (and most of it non-maternity!). As we await news of the birth of her first child with husband Prince Harry, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the beautiful royal's best maternity fashion moments. Keep reading to get a better look at this pretty green Erdem number -- and plenty more...

