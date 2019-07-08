Best celebrity fashion from ESPY Awards past

The ESPY Awards bring together athletes, actors and musicians alike to celebrate excellence in the realm of sports. But regardless of profession, stars all come to play the game of fashion. Ahead of this year's show on July 10, 2019, Wonderwall.com rounded up the standout style winners from ESPY Awards past, starting with Selena Gomez. The "Wolves" singer hit it out of the park wearing a red beaded Dolce & Gabbana minidress to the show in 2013. Keep reading for more celebs whose ESPYs style scored big!

