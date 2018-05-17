Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival takes place in one of the most glamorous locales on earth, so it's only fitting that the yearly event brings out the very best in couture! But for every jaw-dropping high-fashion moment, there are looks that we'll never quite understand -- like this one from Marion Cotillard! Join Wonderwall.com as we take in the funkiest and most fabulous frocks from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, starting with Marion's puzzling pick that left us with a few questions. First off, why? And second, who is dressing you, Marion?! The actress stepped onto the black carpet at the Chopard Gentleman's Evening on May 9 in this horrendous off-the-shoulder red leopard-print jumpsuit by Koché. Making things even worse? Her hairstyle! See that and more of the best and worst Cannes looks next...

