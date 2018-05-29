Fashion hits and misses for May 2018

Spring is upon us! And while most stars are still pulling out their florals, pastels and stark whites to celebrate the season, others continue to puzzle us with their sartorial selections. From the stunning styles of the Met Gala to the quirky looks at the Billboard Music Awards to the must-see fashion from the Cannes Film Festival, Wonderwall.com has rounded up the best and the worst of May style and we've got it all for you right here... Starting with Michelle Rodriguez's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" Cannes premiere ensemble -- a look we'd like to forget! She wore this Jean-Louis Sabaji confection on the red carpet on May 15, and the sheer dress left little to the imagination! What it didn't already show off, she nearly flashed on the red carpet when the gown's top had a wardrobe malfunction! We weren't fans of the micro-minidress under all that sheer netting either. But it was the detailing along the back that really cemented this one as a fashion miss! Keep reading to see this gown from another angle, plus more hits and misses from May 2018...

