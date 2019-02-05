Most memorable looks from past BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Film Awards are the United Kingdom's equivalent of the Academy Awards -- a prestigious award show that honors actors year after year. And, like the Oscars, they also provide some fabulous -- and not-so fabulous! -- fashion moments. In honor of the BAFTA Awards being handed out Feb. 10, 2019, we're taking a look back at some of the most memorable ensembles in the award show's history. First up, a '90s look from Gwyneth Paltrow! Decades before crop tops on the red carpet were a thing, Gwyneth rocked these black sequined separates at the 1999 BAFTA Awards. Keep reading for more standout BAFTA fashion!
