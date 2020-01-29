On Feb. 2, the stars will celebrate at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards in London, but the well-known actors and actresses nominated for the evening's top prizes won't be the biggest names there. That honor goes to Prince William and Duchess Kate. The Duke of Cambridge is a frequent attendee at the prestigious awards show as he's served a president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010. He and Kate are seen here taking their seats at the 2019 BAFTAs at Royal Albert Hall in London. Keep reading to see more royals at the BAFTAs through the years...

