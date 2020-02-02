Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 BAFTAs

Every year the British Academy Film Awards are handed out by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and stars from all over the world are nominated for the UK's highest entertainment honor. Now that the 2020 BAFTAs have come to an end, Wonderwall.com is checking in on the fashion from this year's big night. First up? A fashion miss from Florence Pugh in Dries Van Noten. The star's getup appeared to be comprised of a simple black minidress underneath a gargantuan fuchsia cape-like design comprised of frills from a collaboration between the designer and Christian Lacroix. From the messy ties down the center to the insanely dramatic train, we just couldn't get behind this loud fashion decision. Though we did appreciate the chunky platform black heels. Let's see this look from another angle and check out the rest of the best and worst dressed stars at the event...

