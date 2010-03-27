Nick Kids' Choice Awards 2010
By Brenda Rodriguez
Katy Perry, wearing a blue wig, gets hit in the face with slime during the Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles.
