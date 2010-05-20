Postcards from Cannes 2010

By Dana Flax

The Cannes Film Festival: Sexy people in the South of France, dressed up in their fanciest duds, partying the glamorous night away. What could be wrong with that equation? Check out photo highlights from this year's festival, and you might just book your ticket for 2011 on the spot.

Cate Blanchett stuns in an avian gown by the late Alexander McQueen at the "Robin Hood" premiere on opening day of the festival. Let's just call it foreshadowing for the great fashion to come.