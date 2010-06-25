'Eclipse' Premiere

The 'Eclipse' Premiere in Los Angeles

By Brenda Rodriguez and Michelle Lanz

Wonderwall was front and center for all the "Twilight: Eclipse" madness on June 24, 2010, when the stars walked the black carpet in downtown Los Angeles for the world premiere. Robert Pattinson rocked a crimson Gucci suit, Nikki Reed flirted with co-stars and Kellan Lutz happily showed us his Calvin Klein underwear. Click through to check out what the stars said and did!

RELATED VIDEO: Check out footage from the "Eclipse" black carpet!

