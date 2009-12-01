"Up in the Air" Premiere Arrivals

By Dana Flax, reporting by Sabrina Cognata

Monday's premiere of "Up in the Air" brought out the brightest stars to the red carpet at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. Wonderwall was there and spoke with some of the film's famous "Air"-heads, including George Clooney. Check it out.

Ever the cad, George Clooney showed up with a woman on each arm: on his right, girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis; on his left, mom Nina Bruce Clooney. Rather than chat about ladies, though, Clooney extolled the virtues of, well, crack to our reporter.

"I'm 'Up in the Air' mostly on the crack that I'm on right now," Clooney said.

All right, we think he might be joking here. Oh, George! You slay us. Now what do you think of rehab? Tell us.

"Rehab is the wussy way out of it. That's the new Hollywood way out. You could go the old way, which is just party through it."