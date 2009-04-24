Celebrity NASCAR Fans

NASCAR combines some of America's favorite things: fast cars, big crowds, hot ladies and overpriced beer. With this phenomenon raging across the country and with the upcoming celebrity car-racing charity event Rally for Kids with Cancer , sponsored by our very own Wonderwall, we take a look at some of the biggest NASCAR fans in Hollywood.

Back in the days when Britney Spears was carefree (and meltdown-free), she served as a Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Winston Cup Series Pepsi 400.