Comedians Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele expecting first child: See her baby bump
Sit down, Beyonce.
Four days after Queen B gave us all life with a joyful, lingerie-and-veil-clad announcement revealing that she and Jay Z are expecting twins, another celebrity couple shared some equally happy news on social media.
In a hilarious Feb. 4 Instagram post, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Chelsea Peretti, 38, confirmed that she and husband Jordan Peele, 37, are also going to be parents.
"beyonce schmonce," Chelsea captioned a photo of herself sporting a significant baby bump.
She and "Keanu" star Jordan, who's half of the comedy duo Key & Peele, are pretty good at keeping secrets.
The comedians started dating in 2014, got engaged in November 2015 and quietly got married under the radar. They didn't 'fess up until April 2016 when Jordan appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and let the cat out of the bag.
Chelsea also confirmed their marriage with an adorable post on Instagram. "❤️eloped a bit ago🌺❤our only witness was this lil guy️ 🐃," she captioned a pic of her bouquet and their dog wearing a Hawaiian shirt.
Chelsea isn't the only star having fun with Beyonce's pregnancy news. Ellen Pompeo pretended to direct her "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Camilla Luddington -- who's pregnant -- in a spoof video complete with lingerie, flowers and a veil that they shared on Instagram on Feb. 3.
