Blue Ivy Carter was a mere one-month old in 2012 when her famous parents filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to protect their daughter's name. Unfortunately for them, there was already a fully functioning Blue Ivy Co. This has resulted in an ongoing fight, with the company claiming that Beyonce and Jay Z have no right to trademark their daughter's name.

According to TMZ, Blue Ivy Co., which is an event planning firm, filed legal paperwork to block Beyonce's company from getting the trademark. Blue Ivy Co. argues that it was in existence three years before the now 5-year-old was born.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

This isn't the first time the company and Bey have been at odds, as it successfully blocked Bey from trademarking the name Blue Ivy once before. Earlier the year, Bey filed documents to trademark "Blue Ivy Carter," and it was reported that the mini mogul was set to launch a line of products ranging from fragrances, hair care and multimedia.

Jay Z, in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2013, said that the parents have no intention of actually selling any products, but they just want to stop others from trying to cash in on Blue's name.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images North America

After Blue's birth, the Queen Bey told CR Fashion Book that her daughter was her "biggest muse."

She later gushed about her little one with Anderson Cooper, as well.

"It just gives you purpose and all of the things that my self-esteem was associated it, it's all completely different," she said. "I realized why I was born and more than anything all of the things I want to pass onto my child and the best way of doing that is not by preaching or telling her but showing her by example."

Beyonce.com / .

Beyonce's gonna have a few more chances to do that, as well. On Feb. 1, the "Formation" singer announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with twins.