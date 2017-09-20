Celebrity personal chef Kate McAloon opened up about her famous former clients in a new interview with news.com.au, dishing about what it's like to cook for some of the most famous women in the world like Gywneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr and Courteney Cox.

In 2008, Kate was a chef for Gwyneth and her then-husband Chris Martin as Gwyneth was working on the first "Iron Man" movie.

"I had a brief from their assistants ... they eat nothing," Kate explained. "They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables." The chef found it hard to stick to their extreme rules and ended up adding ingredients that were a departure from their usual diet. "They said 'Your food is getting better,'" she revealed. "That's what happens when you eat more than grass."

Kate also cooked for Courteney and her then-husband David Arquette, who she says loved to have people over on Sundays, which would mean lots of work for her.

"Sometimes it could be 15 people, sometimes it was 50," she says. "Whatever the number, she always lobbed it at me and I said 'No problems.'"

That also meant Kate would play bartender. "There was the one time I grabbed the olive oil instead of the tequila to put in Courtney's margaritas, but otherwise things were pretty good," she joked.

As for Miranda, Kate says the supermodel sticks to an 80/20 diet, where she eats healthy 80% of the time and treats herself the other 20%. "She tries not to eat anything with chemicals, no rice, just the lower GI carbs," she explains, adding that Miranda, and her ex-husband Orlando Bloom loved when she would cook curries, chicken salad and salmon.

Kate, who has also cooked for Steven Spielberg, Megan Mullally, and Nick Offerman, said that her success as a celebrity chef is in part because of her good food, but also how well she works with high-profile stars and their demands.

"If you want to eat the lawn, that's OK," she said. "As long as I know ahead of time."