Academy Awards Fashion Lessons

By Dana Flax

Some might tune into the Academy Awards to celebrate the best in film (snooze!), but we watch to see all the wackahoody things attendees put on their bodies in place of clothing. Click through to see what we've gleaned from the most amazing wardrobe zingers the Academy Awards has offered.

Wacky Headgear Offers Sufficient Distraction From the Location of Your Hands

Cher gets gropey with Oscar (and, elsewhere, a young Stefani Germanotta gets her wings) in 1986.