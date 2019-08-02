Princess Beatrice's fashion hits and misses over the years

The stylish Princess Beatrice of York turns 31 on Aug. 8, 2019, and to celebrate, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of her most notable fashion hits and misses through the years... starting with this refreshingly casual look from July 2019. For a summer concert in London's Hyde Park, Beatrice donned this belted Alexander McQueen print dress and simple white tennies from Veja. The smart ensemble kept the young royal looking cute and comfy while she danced the night away. Keep reading for more...

