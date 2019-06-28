Most iconic swimsuit moments from TV and film

Summer is upon us and you know what that means: swimsuit season! And Hollywood has provided some of most iconic, fashionable and risque swimwear looks to inspire us. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at the best swimsuit moments in TV and film, starting with Deborah Kerr's standout black halter one-piece in "From Here to Eternity." Producers of the 1953 film demanded that the swimsuit include a skirt so Deborah wouldn't appear too provocative on screen. She later said, "I don't think anyone knew I could act until I put on a bathing suit." Keep reading for more!

