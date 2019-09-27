Most expensive celebrity jewelry

Ever wonder how much your favorite stars' red carpet jewelry actually costs? Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most expensive pieces ever worn, starting with this bling on the lovely Lady Gaga! The superstar attended the 2019 Academy Awards wearing a stunning necklace adorned with the 128.54-carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond. The retail value of this one-of-a-kind piece? $30 million! The diamond is Tiffany & Co.'s most famous jewel and previously was worn by Audrey Hepburn while she promoted "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

