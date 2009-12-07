Fashion Forensics for Dec. 7

Fashion addicts, we've got your fix. Check out what the celebs are wearing on and off the red carpet -- and how to steal their style.

At the CNN Heroes Awards in Hollywood, Carrie Underwood looked every bit the country superstar (minus the big hair!) in an eye-popping ensemble. A Swarovski clutch paired perfectly with her sparkly waistband and necklace. And the brilliant blue hue of her gown? Gorgeous!

Get the look:

Dress: JS Boutique Strapless Bead Gown, $140

Bag: Nordstrom Horizontal Crystal Satin Clutch, $188

Necklace: Lois Hill Small, $218