2010 Golden Globes: Best Dressed

Wear the Wilde Things Are: When Olivia Wilde walked out on stage to present at the Golden Globes, the crowd craned en masse. And it wasn't because of her scintillating portrayal of the human-size pill that is Thirteen on "House." The actress knows what works on her lithe figure, and glittery gunmetal Gucci that plunges to her sternum? It definitely works. Wilde set off her sparkly frock with a diamond bracelet, a high ponytail that proved impervious to the rain-drenched red carpet and Angelina Jolie's cat-eye makeup. The only thing that could make this look any hotter is if she auctioned off her dress for charity. What's that? Why yes, as a matter of fact, we do hear something sizzling.