2010 Golden Globes: Worst Dressed

Mary Floppins: Tina Fey, why are you tormenting us like this? Don't you know how much we love you on "30 Rock"? The last thing we want to do is play Jack Donaghy to your Liz Lemon by insulting your outfit (or, to paraphrase your style-challenged alter ego, we don't want to go to there). But in this tweedy, short-and-stout teapot fiasco, you've left us no choice. So, we're going to put this in terms you can understand, but please try to remember that it's said with the greatest respect and admiration. Posing in a dress made from recycled newspaper? That's a dealbreaker. Ruining adorable bow-topped shoes by pairing them with an awkward, ankle-length Scarlett O'Hara skirt? That's a dealbreaker. Wearing said skirt without any irony? That's a dealbreaker. And even though your sideswept updo and sweetheart neckline are what Kenneth the Page would call the devil's temperature (i.e., hot), the rest of your frock can be summed up in three little Lemon-inspired words: "Shut it down."

