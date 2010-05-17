Trend Report

Trend Report: Animal Prints

By Melissa Hunter

While animal fur may be a faux pas, stars have no qualms with sporting some animal prints. From zebra tops to leopard stilettos, check out our safari of this hot spring trend.

Smart and casual, Kate Hudson rocks an off-the-shoulder leopard-print tee and keeps her busy print understated with a pulled-back updo and zero accessories (except for Ray-Bans, obvs).

