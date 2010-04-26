Trend Report

Trend Report: Beauties in the Buff

Maury Phillips / WireImage.com 1 / 13

By Dana Flax

Call them a bunch of exhibitionists, but Hollywood's hottest starlets have lately taken to the nude. The nude hue, I mean, in fashion. Check out which stars look best in the buff.

Halle Berry gives us a sexy sliver of skin to remind us she's only nearly nude in her taupe frock.

Up NextThe Best Bling
Maury Phillips / WireImage.com 1 / 13

By Dana Flax

Call them a bunch of exhibitionists, but Hollywood's hottest starlets have lately taken to the nude. The nude hue, I mean, in fashion. Check out which stars look best in the buff.

Halle Berry gives us a sexy sliver of skin to remind us she's only nearly nude in her taupe frock.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries