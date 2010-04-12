Trend Report: Spring Fashion

By Dana Flax

Feeling uneasy about your wardrobe as spring creeps up on your winter wools? Well, look no further and you'll see the season's top 10 trends, modeled right there for ya by spring's hottest stars. Thanks, celebs.

1. Tribal Prints

Blimey! In this fashion-forward Giambattista number worn to the "Date Night" premiere, Leighton Meester lets out her inner safari gal (or rattlesnake, hiss!)