Trend Report: Winter Whites
By Dana Flax
Think white-hot style is reserved only for the toasty summer months? Think again. Check out which stars are warming up to this season's dedicated shade.
People's Choice Awards' Favorite Female Artist Taylor Swift is our favorite fearless white wearer in a short cocktail gown.
