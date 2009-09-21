2009 Emmys Fashion Winners

By Kat Giantis

Peaches and Gleam: For several frustrating months now, Drew Barrymore has been exploring fashion's final kitschy frontier, styling everything from tie-dyed leggings accented with a shark hat to plaid thigh highs accented with plaid, plaid and more plaid. And let's not forget her recent experimentation into black-tipped tresses, which she took to the next kooky level by slipping on an outré dress that complemented her two-toned coif. But the sunny star goes from eccentric to ethereal at the Emmys in a peach blush Monique Lhuillier confection and a sophisticated swept-back 'do that keeps her inky, icky ends tucked away. Sure, the bodice could fit a mite more snugly, and the neckline could use a bit of sparkle, but the softness and sweetness radiating from Drew is undeniable. And it's a welcome change from her long line of wackadoodle (but, hey, adorably so) fashion statements.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Check out our red carpet arrivals gallery from this year's Emmys

By Kat Giantis

Who were the hottest celeb couples on the Emmys red carpet?