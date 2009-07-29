Undressed for July 29

By Kat Giantis

Smother of Pearl: It's easy to forget that Rihanna is just 21, an age when fashion experimentation is not only expected but should also be encouraged. And in that spirit, we strongly encourage the stunning chanteuse to explore new, non-gimmicky avenues of style inspiration. Her retro wreck of a red-carpet look is a clashing smashup of the swirly coiffed Bob's Big Boy mascot, the black lace gloves of a pre-bulging-bicepped Madonna, and the no-nonsense polyester uniform of a Pan Am flight attendant, who surely would have ordered RiRi to stow at least half of her 183 pearl necklaces in the overhead compartment as excess baggage.