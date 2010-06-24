Undressed! for June 23: Celeb Fashion Flubs

By Kat Giantis

Turban Outfitters: Isn't Bret Michaels looking fantastic after his recent health scare? What's that now? Oh, hey there, Ashley Olsen. Didn't recognize you for a second. Love what you're doing with the headdress. We always say, if it's good enough for Lord Voldemort to hide under in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," it's good enough for a hip and happening red carpet event. And the trench coat? It's really brave of you to stand up for a misunderstood group that has for so long had to live in the shadows. Right now, flashers everywhere are filled with gratitude over your solidarity.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

RELATED: And now for something completely different: Ashley and Mary-Kate's best looks