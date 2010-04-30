Style Profile: Demi Moore

By Melissa Hunter

Over the years, we've seen Demi Moore's style transform as much as her career. Probably the only unchanging aspect about Demi is her banging body. With Demi's new movie "The Joneses" in theaters, we can't help but reminisce over the buzz cuts and oversized sweaters of days past.

For her "Joneses" premiere, Demi shined in this capped-sleeved, hot pink minidress.