Style Profile: Gabourey Sidibe

By Dana Flax

With high-fashion designers lining up to dress Academy Award nominee Gabourey Sidibe for next week's fete (she'll be wearing Kate Hudson fave Marchesa), we give her props for showing us how high fashion and curves are not mutually exclusive. In preparation for her upcoming big night, check out the "Precious" star's most memorable looks of the past.

At the L.A. premiere of "Precious," Gabourey adorns a luxurious red silk David Meister gown with a rich necklace and trendy rouge lips.

"[The dress] was so va va voom," she later told Harper's Bazaar. "I had diamonds on too. Diamonds really do it."