Style Profile: Michelle Obama

By Melissa Hunter

Michelle Obama isn't your average "woman behind the man." Her fashion sense has brought some sass and glamour back into the White House. And her commanding stature ensures everyone will notice. While this week we may have celebrated Presidents Day, we can't help but commemorate the fashion statements Michelle has brought to D.C. in the past year.

If there's one thing this woman fears, it's bland colors (and fear itself). She donned this showstopping, V-neck emerald green dress at an event honoring Stevie Wonder last year.