Style Profile: Sandra Bullock

By Dana Flax

The Sandra Bullock fashion formula: Take her delicious likability, inverse it, and there you have the deliciousness of her style choices. OK, that may be a little harsh, but let's just say Sandra's been around long enough to try out just about every fad, good or bad. Check out the best and worst moments in this Golden Globe nominee's carpet-walking career.

We're happy that Sandra has yet to win an Oscar, just so there aren't more photos of this dress from the 2004 Academy Awards.