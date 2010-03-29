Style Profile: Victoria Beckham

By Melissa Hunter

Ever since she rocked eight-inch platforms and flashed peace signs in her Posh Spice years, Victoria Beckham has been a fearless fashion forerunner. Now a clothing designer and red-carpet scene-stealer, her career and her celebrity are primarily sartorially driven.

Click through to see our favorite (or at least most memorable) looks of Vicky Beckham.

Did someone order a sea of hearts with a side of attitude? This bold heart-printed dress she wore at the 2008 CFDA Fashion Awards is what we imagine the love child of couture and a third grader's arts-and-crafts project would look like.