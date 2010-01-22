Style Profile: Whitney Houston

By Melissa Hunter

Whitney Houston has been a verified diva for 25 years now and in that time she has fashioned some of the best (and worst) '80s, '90s, and '00s trends. And clicking through the pictures, you'll see that while her love for Bobby diminished, her love for sequins never dies.

Here, a young, sassy Whitney in a simple, shiny dress shows off her lean figure (but hides whatever flab she has on her forearms). This picture also shows the source of Aretha Franklin's infamous silver bow hairpiece inspiration.