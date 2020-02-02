2020 BAFTAs: The best photos from inside and backstage during the 73rd British Academy Film Awards

Hollywood took London by storm for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 2, 2020. Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos from inside and backstage during the ceremony, starting with this shot of big winners Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger posing with their awards for best lead actor and best lead actress. Now keep reading for more...

