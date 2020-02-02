2020 BAFTAs: The cutest couples and duos at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards

In celebration of the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the cutest couples and duos to hit the red carpet, starting with 2020 award show darlings Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach! It's no surprise this couple has made quite the impression this award show season -- their respective films have both received tons of critical praise! At the 2020 BAFTAs, Greta was nominated for best adapted screenplay for "Little Women," while Noah was nominated for best original screenplay for "Marriage Story." Keep reading to see more of the cutest couples and duos at the EE British Academy Film Awards...

