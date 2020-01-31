Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 awards season

The 2020 awards season is well underway, and Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars thus far. First up? This stunning look from Jennifer Aniston! The actress departed from her signature black wardrobe to rock white on the red carpet at the SAG Awards. She looked incredible in this slinky, silky Christian Dior dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline and a mermaid-style skirt that subtly flared out at the knees. Keep reading to see more of the hits and misses from the other big awards shows...

