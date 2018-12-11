2019 Golden Globe nominees' best recent fashion moments

There's nothing we love more than a fly fashion moment! In celebration of the 2019 Golden Globes on Jan. 6, Wonderwall.com is checking out the most stylish looks of late from the new crop of nominees, starting with Lady Gaga. The singer-actress, who's nominated for her performance in "A Star is Born," wore this one-shoulder, burgundy velvet Ralph & Russo gown to the Toronto International Film Festival in September. She paired the stunner with black suede Gianvito Rossi stiletto pumps and diamond teardrop earrings. Keep reading to see more enviable fashion...

