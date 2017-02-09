2017 Grammys: Stars attend pre-Grammy parties and events

The 2017 Grammy Awards are upon us! Wonderwall.com is gearing up for music's biggest night by rounding up all the stars who started the party early. Keep reading to take a look at celebs who attended pre-Grammy parties and events, starting with Katy Perry, who attended Sir Lucian Grainge's 2017 Artist Showcase presented by Citi and American Airlines at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2017.

RELATED: The most memorable couples of Grammys past