Our favorite ESPY Awards celebrity moments over the years

While the ESPYs celebrate the best in sports each year, they also serve up some incredible celebrity moments. In honor of the 27th Annual ESPY Awards on July 10, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the most talked-about celebrity moments, from those that made us laugh to those that pulled at our heartstrings, starting with one of the most watched ESPYs speeches ever: Caitlyn Jenner's acceptance of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award in 2015. Though the former athlete was once best known for winning a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics, she became more famous in recent years for her role as the patriarch on the E! reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and her subsequent gender transition. At the ESPYs -- her first public appearance since announcing her transition -- Caitlyn received a standing ovation during her 10-minute speech. "Trans people deserve something vital; they deserve your respect," the then-65-year-old said as nearly all 10 of her kids and stepkids watched from the audience. "From that respect comes a more compassionate community." She offered herself up for ridicule. "If you want to call me names, make jokes and doubt my intentions, go ahead, because the reality is I can take it," she continued. "But for thousands of kids out there coming to terms with the reality of who they are, they shouldn't have to take it." Keep reading for more...

