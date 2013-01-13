2013 Golden Globes: What's Buzzing

jodi foster gay coming out golden globes 2013

By Wonderwall Editors

If we had a crystal ball in our possession, we'd place it front and center, give it a rub and immediately stare into the shiny sphere in the hopes of getting an advance look at all the breaking news and gossip from the 2014 Golden Globes. (We'd also love a look at the news and gossip from the 2014 Oscars and, of course, the winning lottery numbers from next week's drawing!)

But since we don't have one, we'll have to make our own projections about what will happen on Jan. 12 based on what happened last year. So come along as we take a look back at the highlights from the 2013 Golden Globes.

Foster's Message to the People

Jodie Foster was given the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes and used her acceptance speech as sort of a coming-out and going-away speech at the same time. She made references to hanging it up and loosely referenced her often-whispered-about sexual orientation. After declaring she was single, she went on to say, "I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago, back in the stone age. In those very quaint days when a fragile young girl would open up to trusted friends, and family, co-workers and then gradually, proudly, to everyone who knew her. To everyone she actually met. But now, apparently I'm told that every celebrity is expected to honor the details of their private life with a press conference, a fragrance and a prime-time reality show."

Stars of the gay community like Rosie O'Donnell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson commended Foster's speech via Twitter, and Ricky Martin tweeted, "Jody [sic] Foster On your terms. Its your time! Not before nor after. Its when it feels right!"